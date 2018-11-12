Police search after rider is thrown from horse in Ditton Priors

Police were called to help search for a rider who had been thrown from a horse in Ditton Priors this morning.

The search got underway at around 9am after the rider called to say they had briefly lost consciousness and had been further injured during the fall.

West Mercia Police said that officers were deployed from Cleobury Mortimer and Highley SNT, Broseley and Much Wenlock SNT, Bridgnorth SNT, Shifnal & Albrighton SNT, as well as Response Officers.

The National Police Air Service were also on standby to assist with the search and West Midlands Ambulance Service notified.

Using the telephone call still being made by the thrown rider as guidance, officers were deployed to the area.

Police say the rider was unable to give an accurate location as they could not recall their exact route.

Starting from the home address of the rider and working methodically and swiftly, the officers used sirens and lights and asked the rider if she could hear or see them.

The field in which the rider was located was established and officers made their way to the injured rider, who was located in under 30 minutes from the initial call.

First aid was given by officers before the arrival of paramedics who assessed the injuries and transported the rider to hospital on a spinal board.