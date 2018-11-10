Man suffers serious injuries following assault in Newport

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault in Newport in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened in the rear car park of the Barley Mow pub on High Street shortly before 2am.

As the victim – a man in his 30s – was walking out the back of the pub, an unknown man is reported to have approached him and punched him in the face – causing him to fall to the floor and hit his head.

The man is believed to have left the area while the victim suffered serious, potentially life-changing injuries. He was taken to hospital where he remains at this time.

Detective Sergeant Kevin Jones said: “I would like to reassure the community that we take all reports of this nature extremely seriously and a thorough investigation has begun.

“The victim suffered serious injuries as a result of the assault and we are keen for anyone with information to get in touch.

“We’d also like to speak to anyone who was in the area between 1.30am and 2.05am as they may be able to help us.

“Any details – no matter how small they may seem – could be significant to our ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 60S of 10 November.