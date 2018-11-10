Dog walker has car stolen from car park of Stanmore Country Park

Police are investigating after a car was stolen from the car park of Stanmore Country Park on Thursday morning.

The owner of the black Mercedes CLK280 convertible was walking his dog when the car was stolen between 10am and 10.30am.

Police say that it’s reported other vehicles were in the car park at the time, so there are potential witnesses who may have seen something.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “If you were in the car park on the morning of the 8th of November 2018, and believe you have any information regarding the theft, or who may have information regarding the identity of those involved, please call 101 and refer to incident 0258S 071118.”

The last three figures of the registration are OZM.