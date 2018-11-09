Historic England completes project to list memorials

Historic England has completed a project to list 2,500 memorials across the country to commemorate the centenary of the First World War.

In Shropshire 43 memorials have been listed, and one had its listing upgraded.

One of those listed in including the War Memorial to the Staff of the Cambrian Railways at Cae Glas Park in Oswestry.

Originally located at Oswestry Railway Station, it was unveiled on 1st January 1924 in memory of the 53 employees who died serving in the First World War. The memorial was moved to Cae Glas Park due to the closure of the railway station in 1966, and was re-dedicated in October 1975.

Before the project began there were more listed telephone boxes (2,486) than war memorials (1,657) in England. Throughout the centenary period Historic England has been working in partnership with War Memorials Trust, Imperial War Museums, Civic Voice, local volunteers and school children across the country to better understand these important local landmarks and protect them for the future.

Each war memorial tells an important and moving story of both public and personal commemoration. Built by individuals and communities in the years following the conflict, these memorials are a poignant, physical reminder of the sacrifices and loss brought about by the First World War.

Tens of thousands of memorials were built throughout England, the majority paid for by money raised locally, and huge crowds of emotional people turned out at unveilings.

Heritage Minister Michael Ellis said: “The First World War was a period of unprecedented loss for families across the country and after the Armistice communities sought to commemorate their fathers, sons, and brothers who sadly never returned. It is right that 100 years on we have protected these poignant memorials and continue to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.”

Duncan Wilson, Chief Executive of Historic England said: “The stories behind these memorials are very moving and each one tells us how devastating the First World War was for communities across the country. Over a million Britons lost their lives during the war and it’s important that their sacrifice and struggle is not forgotten. By protecting and repairing war memorials we are ensuring that we remember them for years to come.”

The 44 war memorials listed in Shropshire are:

• Shropshire War Memorial, The Quarry, St Chad’s Terrace, Grade II* (upgraded from Grade II)

• Munslow War Memorial, Munslow, Grade II

• Ashford Carbonnell War Memorial, Grade II

• All Stretton War Memorial, Grade II

• Church Stretton War Memorial, Grade II

• Ford War Memorial, Grade II

• Halford War Memorial Lych Gate, Craven Arms, Grade II

• Leebotwood War Memorial, Grade II

• Stapleton War Memorial, Grade II

• Highley War Memorial, Grade II

• Quatt War Memorial, Grade II

• Beckbury War Memorial, Grade II

• Glazeley War Memorial, Grade II

• Worfield War Memorial, Grade II

• Cound War Memorial, Grade II

• War Memorial to the Staff of the Cambrian Railways, Cae Glas Park, Oswestry, Grade II

• Morton War Memorial, churchyard of St Phillips and St James Church, Morton, Grade II

• Onibury War Memorial, churchyard of St Michael and All Angels Church, Onibury, Grade II

• Diddlebury War Memorial, churchyard of St Peter’s Church, Diddlebury, Grade II

• Bromfield War Memorial, churchyard of St Mary the Virgin Church, Bromfield, Grade II

• Farlow War Memorial Lych Gate, St Giles Church, Farlow, Grade II

• Doddington War Memorial, churchyard of St John the Baptist Church, Doddington, Grade II

• Neen Savage War Memorial, St Mary’s Church, Neen Savage, Grade II

• Knowbury War Memorial, St Paul’s Church, Knowbury, Grade II

• Stanton Lacy War Memorial, churchyard of St Peter’s Church, Stanton Lacy, Grade II

• Broseley War Memorial, Memorial Green, High Street, Broseley, Grade II

• Gobowen War Memorial, The Cross, Chirk Road, Gobowen, Grade II

• Weston Rhyn War Memorial, junction of Station Road and Bronygarth Road, Weston Rhyn, Grade II

• Whitchurch War Memorial, junction of Station Road and Queen’s Road, Whitchurch, Grade II

• Clun War Memorial, The Church of St George, Vicarage Road, Clun, Grade II

• Berrington War Memorial, Grade II

• Barrow and Willey War Memorial, Willey Park, Barrow, Bridgnorth, Grade II

• Cleobury North War Memorial, Grade II

• Cressage War Memorial, Village Square, Cressage, Grade II

• Chirbury War Memorial, Church of St Michael, Chirbury, Grade II

• Middleton-in-Chirbury War Memorial, Holy Trinity Church, Middleton-in-Chirbury, Grade II

• St Michael’s Parishioners War Memorial, former Church of St Michael, Crewe Street, Shrewsbury, Grade II

• Monkhopton War Memorial, churchyard of the Church of St Peter, Monkhopton, Grade II

• Sambrook War Memorial, Grade II

• Ironbridge War Memorial, Grade II

• Madeley War Memorial, Grade II

• Newport War Memorial, Churchyard of St Nicholas Church, Grade II

• Edgmond War Memorial, Grade II

• War Memorial Gates, Hartshill Park, Grade II