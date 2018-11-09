Computer is cause of living room fire at home in Shrewsbury

A computer was the cause of a fire at a home in Shrewsbury early this morning.

The fire involving the computer broke out in the living room of the property on Sundorne Road at 1.48am.

Two fire appliances from Shrewsbury attended and used two breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet t extinguish the fire.

Firefighters also used positive pressure ventilation to clear the property of smoke.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and the British Red Cross Fire and Emergency Support Service (FESS) also attended.