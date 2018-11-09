100 tonnes of straw destroyed in barn blaze at Shipton

Around 100 tonnes of straw has been lost to a fire near Much Wenlock during the early hours of this morning.

The fire involved a four bay agricultural barn at Shipton and began at around 12.19am.

Five fire appliances including the Heavy Pumping Unit and the Water Carrier were mobilised from Church Stretton, Craven Arms, Much Wenlock and Oswestry. An Operations officer was also at the scene.

Crews using hose reel jets, and main jets extinguished the fire, as well as protecting surrounding buildings. Water from a nearby stream was pumped to put out the fire.

West Mercia Police also attended.