Police encourage public to report rural crime anonymously to rural Crimestoppers hotline

West Mercia Police are encouraging rural communities to use a dedicated Crimestoppers rural crime reporting line.

The number 0800 783 0137 can be used to anonymously give information about large-scale industrial fly-tipping, hare coursing and poaching, livestock theft or machinery theft.

Superintendent Sue Thomas said “We are encouraging the public to use this anonymous reporting line, particularly during the national Rural Crime Day of Action on Thursday 8 November 2018.

“Our officers, staff and volunteers will be conducting proactive rural crime operations focussing on rural crime issues including enforcement, prevention, joint cross border patrols, and encouraging partner participation.

“Rural crime is a serious issue for farmers, businesses and those who live in the countryside and this is a way the public can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers. The information will be given anonymously to the police to help them investigate rural crimes.”

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said “Tackling rural crime is a priority for the police and myself, every day.

“I have invested in Rural and Business Officers to understand the needs of our communities, as well as ensuring police are well resourced to meet these needs. I would encourage the public to make use of this hotline, to help police understand the true extent of rural crime, and keep communities safe.”

The Rural Crime Reporting line was launched in partnership with NFU and unveiled to MPs at a launch event in Westminster, where they were urged to encourage constituents to use the service and give information about these crimes in their area.

If a crime is in progress, or if someone is in immediate danger you should call 999 immediately. If it is not an emergency, call 101.