Motorists delayed after lorry carrying timber catches fire on A49 at Ludlow

Motorists faced delays this morning after a lorry caught fire on the A49 at Ludlow.

Two fire appliances from Ludlow were called to the incident at around 6.51am.

The lorry, which was carrying timber, was reported to be well alight when firefighters arrived at the scene.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus used three hose reel jets to put out the fire.

A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots.

The A49 remains closed southbound between the B4361 Ludlow to the A4117 RockGreen and will remain so for the remainder of today and overnight whilst emergency resurfacing is carried out.