Car ends up on its roof at Onibury Level Crossing

A car ended up on its roof after rolling over at Onibury Level Crossing last night.

The car came to rest on the railway tracks at around 7.38pm on Monday.

Emergency services including four fire appliances from Craven Arms, Ludlow and Wellington and an operations officer attended the scene.

The driver of the vehicle managed to get out of the vehicle before firefighters arrived at the scene.

The A49 was closed for a time and trains between Hereford and Shrewsbury were cancelled.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.