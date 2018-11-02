County lines drug dealer jailed after being found in possession of Class A drugs in Telford

A Wolverhampton county lines drug dealer has been jailed after being found in possession of Class A drugs in Telford.

Earlier this year, Michael Tabbie was stopped by police in Wrockwardine Wood. He was found to be in possession of crack cocaine and heroin.

He had previously been caught on the Castle Trading Estate in Priorslee in possession of wraps of crack cocaine in April 2017.

On Thursday the 40 year old from Wolverhampton was sentenced to four years at Shrewsbury Crown Court for two counts of possessing Class A Drugs with intent to supply. He was given four years for each count to serve concurrently.

Detective Sergeant Jon Taylor said: “We’re working tirelessly to stop people coming into to Telford to commit crime and deal drugs and I hope this sends a message to those involved in county lines that we are targeting them.

“We have already seen some significant results targeting County Lines and will continue to build on these successes.

“Our absolute priority is protecting our communities from those causing the most harm and, together with our partners, we will do all we can reduce the impact of serious and organised crime.”

The sentence comes as West Mercia Police continues to carry out Protect – aimed at tackling serious and organised crime.