Bridgnorth street closed over building safety concerns

A Bridgnorth street was closed today following concerns over the structural stability of New Market Buildings.

Listley Street, including the shop Wild Heart, was closed after the building owner’s contracted engineer identified a danger.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to advise if further action was required to ensure the safety of neighbouring buildings.

A Shropshire Council spokesperson said: “The council’s building control team has spoken with all neighbouring premises and residents this afternoon to make them aware of the reasons for the closure, which is expected to be in place for the next few days.”