Telford man jailed for murder has sentenced increased

A man who stabbed a woman to death in Telford has had his sentenced increased.

In the early hours of 21 February 2018 police were called to a flat in Mullinder Drive in Ketley where the body of Lynn McNally, who was 46, was found. A post-mortem confirmed she died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

Paul Beddoes, 45, of Mullinder Drive, was arrested and subsequently charged with her murder. He previously denied the charges but later changed his plea to guilty. In August he was sentenced to more than 11 years at Stafford Crown Court,

Today, his sentence was increased to 14 years 190 days after West Mercia Police lodged an appeal.

Detective Inspector Mark Bellamy, from West Mercia Police’s Major Investigation Unit, was the senior investigating officer in the case.

He said: “Beddoes brutally attacked and murdered Lynn McNally in the home they shared, showing a total lack of regard for human life. We felt the original sentence he was given was too lenient and did not do the severity of the case justice so took the decision to immediately appeal and are pleased that today our appeal has been upheld.

“Domestic abuse remains a priority and we hope this demonstrates our commitment.

“We have specially trained officers working across West Mercia Police who will do everything possible to safeguard those who are vulnerable.

“Our thoughts remain with Lynn’s family and friends as they continue to come to terms with her death and I hope that today’s sentence will provide a small sense of closure for her family.”