Police issue appeal following death of man in Jackfield

Police are appealing for help to identify a man found dead in Jackfield this morning.

The man was found on the aqueduct in Jackfield at around 8.45am this morning.

There is not believed to be any third party involvement in the death.

He is believed to be in his 50s or 60s, over 6 feet tall, bald and medium build.

A Whistle mountain bike was found near to him.

Detective Sergeant Andy Dawson said: “Unfortunately the man doesn’t have any identification on him or anything distinguishing that has enabled us to identify who he is, and while we’d much rather be able to speak to his family before they see anything publicly we need to find out who he is so we can inform his loved ones. If anyone knows who this bike belongs to or knows someone who may have been in this area this morning then we’d please ask them to get in touch.”