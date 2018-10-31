Witness appeal after man is robbed in Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for information or witnesses after a 60-year-old man was robbed in Shrewsbury.

The robbery happened around 7.45pm on Friday 5 October in Racecourse Avenue.

A bag was taken from a man after a confrontation had taken place between him and two youths.

Police say that during the incident, the man fell to the floor which is when the youths took the bag from him. He suffered a shoulder injury as a result of the fall.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and are appealing for witnesses.

One of the youths was on a bike at the time and police are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area and saw them.

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 760s 051018 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.