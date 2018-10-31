Van stolen from Minsterley area is recovered by police

A van stolen from the Minsterley area at the weekend has been recovered by police.

The white Vauxhall Combo Van was stolen in the early afternoon of Saturday 27 October from the area of Plox Green.

Yesterday, whilst on a routine patrol officers came across the vehicle unoccupied in the area of Hope Valley on the A488.

West Mercia Police says that the van will be recovered and a full set of forensic tests will be conducted on it to see if the unidentified offenders who stole it have left any evidence of who they are behind.

Investigating officers are keen to speak to any witnesses who may have vital information regarding this incident, or who may have information regarding the identity of those involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and refer to incident 0275S 301018.