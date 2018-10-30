Second phase of upgrade work at Shrewsbury railway station scheduled to begin

The second phase of upgrade work at Shrewsbury railway station is due to begin next month.

From 26 November 2018, Network Rail teams will carry out repairs to the station canopies over platforms 4, 5, 6 and 7.

Work to refurbish Dana Footbridge will begin on 14 December 2018 when the footbridge will be closed to pedestrians, with a diversion route in place. Work is expected to be complete by Summer 2019.

Chris Wildy, works delivery manager for Network Rail in Wales and Borders said: “We are delighted to begin the second phase of work at Shrewsbury Station, as part of our Railway Upgrade Plan, which will see the historic station refreshed for the benefit of passengers and the local community.

“The station canopies and Dana footbridge are listed, so we have been working closely with Shropshire Council on our restoration plans, as we understand these structures are part of the historic fabric of the station.

“We would like to thank the local community and passengers for their patience while we carry out this work and assure them that we are doing all we can to keep disruption to a minimum.”

The first phase of work to upgrade Shrewsbury Station was completed in late 2016 and involved renewing the large canopy roof over platforms 3, 4 and 7. The remaining canopy work beginning this year is part-funded by the Railway Heritage Trust.

Ahead of the works, a drop-in event will take place on Thursday 8 November from 3pm-6pm at the Prince Rupert Hotel on Butcher Row in Shrewsbury. Representatives from Network Rail’s project team will be on hand to provide information and answer any questions ahead of this work.