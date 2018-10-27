Thieves attempt to steal ATM in Telford

Police are investigating following an attempted ATM theft in Telford.

Officers were alerted to the incident at the Co-op on Milners Lane, Lawley Bank, at 2.28am today.

When officers arrived they found offenders had forced entry to the store and then to the ATM machine.

It is believed those involved left the scene empty handed.

Detective Sergeant Jon Taylor said: “We are urging anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area in the early hours of this morning to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident 72s of 27 October 2018 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.