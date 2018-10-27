Beware of burglars say police as clocks go back

With the clocks turning back West Mercia Police is reminding communities not to let burglars take advantage of the longer darker nights.

Most people will enjoy an extra hour this weekend as we leave British Summer Time behind and head firmly into the autumn and winter months, however police want to make sure the time isn’t ruined for some by burglars and thieves using the cover of darkness to commit their crime.

Chief Superintendent Kevin Purcell said: “As the nights draw in we often see an increase in people’s homes being burgled, as well as valuables stolen from cars as thieves take advantage of the cover of darkness.

“Our officers do regular patrols, but I would also advise people, especially at this time of year, to think about their home and vehicle safety.

“Simple things can be done in the home such as setting lamps and radios to come on to a timer, use /or install an alarm system, as well as installing outside security lighting. As for car safety – don’t leave valuables on your seats and if you can park your car somewhere that is well lit rather than a secluded street, these can all help prevent being a target of crime.”