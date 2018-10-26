Shrewsbury parking changes to come into force on 5 November

New parking arrangements in Shrewsbury are set to be introduced on Monday 5 November when Shropshire Council’s new parking strategy is introduced.

As part of the changes parking for five hours or less in Frankwell Main, Frankwell Quay and Abbey Foregate car parks will be cheaper than before the changes, and it will be cheaper to park in St Julian’s Friars car park for two hours or less.

The changes also include a set price per hour to park, and continued 15 minutes’ pop and shop parking – including 10 minutes’ statutory grace period.

Motorists will be able to make payments by contactless, mobile app, text, phone, card and coin at new pay and display machines.

Free parking on Sundays and bank holidays will be available at Frankwell and Abbey Foregate car parks. Motorists will also be able to park for free after 6pm (excluding Raven Meadows multi-storey).

Short-stay parking will no longer be an option in the town centre apart from Frankwell Riverside car park.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“Our new parking strategy is designed to make parking charges clearer and simpler, and to deliver a wide range of other improvements and benefits to people using our car parks. After a number of lengthy consultations in which people have told us their thoughts I’m pleased that everything has now been agreed and we can now start to introduce the new parking charges and arrangements across the county, starting in Shrewsbury on 5 November.

“The new arrangements in Shrewsbury offer a wide range of benefits to users of our car parks, and a number of improvements on the current arrangements, including a variety of free and cheap parking, and parking charges that are easier to understand – together with a wider range of payment methods.

“I’m delighted that we’re able to offer free parking on 4 November while we get everything ready for the following day, and hope this will encourage people to visit the town that Sunday.”

People are also being encouraged to use the town’s park and ride service as an alternative to parking in the town centre.

Following their introduction in Shrewsbury new parking charges will be rolled out across the county to Ludlow in late November 2018, Bridgnorth and Oswestry in January 2019 and other areas, including Market Drayton, Whitchurch, Wem and Much Wenlock during February 2019.

Parking will be free in Shrewsbury in all Shropshire Council car parks on Sunday 4 November as work is carried out to upgrade pay and display machines and replace signage ahead of the changes.