New names revealed for Shropshire Council Gritters

Shropshire Council has today revealed the new names of its gritters following suggestions made by residents and a public vote.

Using social media Shropshire Council invited local residents to suggest names for its fleet of gritters before they head out onto the roads this winter.

More than 500 names were suggested and 48 were shortlisted for public voting.

The five most popular names overall included Gritty Gritty Bang Bang, suggested by our Editor Chris Pritchard, with 1246 votes.

Frosty the Snow Van received 1101 votes, Spready Mercury – 1080 votes, Gritty McGritface – 1018 votes, and Usain Salt – 1004 votes.

A Shropshire Council spokesperson said: “A huge thank you to everyone who suggested a name, and to everyone who voted.”

The council had earlier revealed it was naming a gritter after Broseley youngster Zac Oliver who has a rare form of childhood leukaemia, called Near Haploid. Zac is shortly travelling to the US for specialist treatment after £500,000 was raised by wellwishers.

The council’s 25 gritters, plus five reserve vehicles, are located at the council’s five highways depots. They are supported by nine footway ploughs, nine snow blowers and a team of contractors and farmers with snow clearing equipment.

The full list of winning names are:

– Gritty Gritty Bang Bang

– Grit the Road Jack

– Spready Salted

– Gritzilla

– Frosty the Snow Van

– Grit Expectations

– Salt Disney

– Charlie Desmond

– Snow Patrol

– David Plowie

– Gritney Spears

– Jack Edwards

– Gritty McGritFace

– Usain Salt

– Blizzard Wizard

– Brad Grit

– Basil Salty

– Ready Spready Go

– Nitty Gritty

– Phillip Snowfield

– Spready Mercury

– Grittersaurus Rex

– Walter the Salter

– Shrew Grit