Firefighters were called to a fire involving the ground floor of a property in Telford overnight.

The fire on Wealdstone, Woodside, involved rubbish in the rear garden of a property which had spread to the ground floor.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central and Tweedale along with an operations officer at just after midnight.

Crews used a covering jet and hosereel jet to put out the fire.

A thermal imaging camera was also used to check for hot spots.