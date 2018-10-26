BMW and Mercedes badges stolen from vehicles in Telford

Police are urging BMW and Mercedes owners to be vigilant after badges were stolen from vehicles across Telford.

Over the past three weeks police have received a number of reports that the logo badges had been taken from the front of the vehicles.

In some instances, the cars had been broken into and the badge from the steering wheel taken.

Officers are reminding people to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police.

Detective Sergeant Lee Medlam said: “If anyone sees anyone hanging around a vehicle, in particular a BMW or Mercedes, we’d urge them to let us know and with the clocks going back this weekend and on set of darker nights it is always good advice to try and park in well-lit areas if possible to help prevent thieves acting in the cover of darkness.”

To report information to police ring 101.