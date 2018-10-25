Man who threatened public banned from Wellington town centre

A man whose behaviour threatened members of the public in Wellington has been banned from the town centre.

Last week Stuart Dundas, 33, of Wellington, was given a Criminal Behaviour Order by Telford Magistrates’.

The order sees him banned from a defined area in the town – he must not enter the exclusion zone except in a genuine life or death emergency. The order also bans him from being drunk in a public place anywhere in Shropshire.

Magistrates’ granted the order after police and the local authority took action following numerous calls from members of the public about Dundas’ anti-social and intimidating behaviour which caused significant harassment, alarm and distress.

Despite offers of help and support to address his behaviour Dundas continued to cause a nuisance.

PC Morgan said: “I hope this order will offer the local community in Wellington some reprieve from Dundas’ behaviour.”

The two year order will run until 20 October 2020.