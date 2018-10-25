Army to carry out controlled explosion at Oswestry building site

The army is carrying out a controlled explosion at an Oswestry building site after old artillery shells were discovered.

Yesterday afternoon police were informed that the old shells had been found on the building site in Park Hall.

The Army has been informed and Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD), police, fire and the local authority are working together to ensure the shells are disposed of safely.

A 100 metre cordon is currently in place as a precaution with a controlled explosion due to take place this morning.

People in the area may hear a small bang as the explosion takes place.