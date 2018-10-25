A442 at Bridgnorth reopens following serious incident

The A442 at Bridgnorth was closed for a time this afternoon following a serious incident.
West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the scene describing it as a serious road traffic incident.
The road has now fully reopened with traffic conditions returning to normal.
Earlier tweets from Police:
Good afternoon from West Mercia OCC Team A. Police are currently dealing with a concern for welfare on the A442 at Bridgnorth which will necessitate closure of the road for some time. Please find an alternative route.
— West Mercia OCC (@WestMerciaOCC) October 25, 2018
Police and Ambulance are dealing with a serious road traffic incident on A442, #Bridgnorth. This is likely to cause significant traffic delays so please consider alternative routes. We are doing all we can to get this resolved.
— West Mercia OCC (@WestMerciaOCC) October 25, 2018