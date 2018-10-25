A442 at Bridgnorth reopens following serious incident

By
Shropshire Live
-

The A442 at Bridgnorth was closed for a time this afternoon following a serious incident.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the scene describing it as a serious road traffic incident.

The road has now fully reopened with traffic conditions returning to normal.

Earlier tweets from Police:


