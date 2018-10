Police are appealing for witnesses after van driver died following a collision near Market Drayton.

The collision happened on the A529 in Adderley at around 11.30am on Saturday morning.

Investigating officers say that for reasons yet to be established the vehicle collided with a tree.

Enquiries are on-going and police are appealing for information.

Any witnesses should ring West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 266s 201018.