Jewellery stolen after hole is made in Ludlow shop window

Jewellery with a value of up to £1,000 has been stolen after a hole was made in the window of a jewellers in Ludlow.

The theft happened at sometime between 5pm on Monday and 8.30am on Tuesday.

Police say the unknown offenders smashed a small hole in the window of the shop on Corve Street and then reached inside to steal the jewellery.

Investigating officers are keen to speak to any witnesses or anyone who may have information regarding the identity of those involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and refer to incident 0204S 231018.

If you wish to pass information anonymously, you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111.