Gold medal sprinter named as patron for Veterans’ Centre Appeal

A world and double European indoor sprint champion has thrown his weight behind The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital’s (RJAH) latest fundraising campaign.

Gold medal winning sprinter, Richard Kilty dropped into the hospital to visit patients, and Physio staff, as well as find out more the current service offered by Lieutenant Colonel Carl Meyer, a Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon and serving officer in the British Army, who established veterans’ clinics at RJAH in 2014.

The 29-year-old sprinter also heard about the hospital’s plans to raise an initial £1.5 million to build a dedicated Veterans Orthopaedic Centre that will be the first of its kind in the UK.

He said: “I am delighted to offer my patronage to the Veterans Orthopaedic Centre Appeal to provide a dedicated facility for the treatment of veterans at RJAH.

“What the hospital is looking to achieve makes perfect sense to me because I come from a family with military ties and I know, first-hand, what a stoic group of people veterans are.

“The hospital is a place of excellence for all orthopaedic and musculoskeletal conditions, and it was great to find out more about its rich history and the current service that it offers veterans.

“I’m surprised that the service Lt Col Carl Meyer provides is the only one in the country.

“The hospital’s plans to build this dedicated centre are so important because the hospital needs that space to meet the demand from its veteran patients.

“Lt Col Meyer told me demand for the service is continually on the up. In the last year alone he saw more than 2,000 veteran patients. These increasing figures show why this centre is so desperately needed.

“I wish the hospital the very best of luck with the project.”

Richard is now the sixth patron lending backing to the fundraising appeal.

Earlier this year, five high-profile names were unveiled as patrons to the scheme. They include Dame Vera Lynn, the Second World War forces sweetheart, who remains a passionate supporter of the Armed Forces to this day.

Another sporting giant, double Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes – who served in the army for 10 years before her athletics career took off – has also signalled her support.

Garry Herbert MBE, a rowing cox who won gold at Barcelona in 1992 when he steered the British coaxed pair to victory, is also behind the campaign.

While, completing the line-up are two distinguished military men – Brigadier Kevin Beaton OBE, one of the army’s most senior medics, and Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Ian Sawers, who is one of Shropshire’s Deputy Lieutenants.

Mark Brandreth, Chief Executive at RJAH, added: “The campaign is progressing well, and now to announce Richard as a patron for our Veterans Orthopaedic Centre Appeal is just fantastic.

“Our patients and staff were thrilled to welcome him here, and find out a bit more about him and his incredible achievements.

“I’d like to thank Richard for his support.”

Last week the Trust’s Veterans Orthopaedic Centre Appeal was officially launched at an event at the House of Commons, attended by members of Parliament, dignitaries and business leaders.

There are many ways to donate to the project including online at https://www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/rjah/veterans