Van driver airlifted following collision involving lorry on A49 at Hadnall

A man has been airlifted to hospital following a collision involving a van and a lorry on the A49 at Hadnall this morning.

The collision happened on the A49 Shrewsbury Road near to Battlefield at 7.08am.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Crews arrived to find the van driver, a man, trapped inside his vehicle following the collision.

“Ambulance staff quickly assessed him and worked closely with the fire service to free him from his vehicle.

“He received treatment at the scene for serious injuries before being carefully moved to the air ambulance, which had landed in a nearby field.

“The man was then flown to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further treatment.

“The lorry driver, also a man, was uninjured in the incident.”

Emergency services including Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, West Mercia Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended.

The road was closed between Battlefield Roundabout and the New Inn until early afternoon.