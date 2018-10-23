Wellington man committed indecent assaults on boy and girl

A hearing has found a Wellington man committed indecent assaults on a boy and girl in the 1970s and early 1980s.

A finding of the facts hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court concluded that Morton Hughes, 76 and formerly of an address in Wellington, had committed indecent assaults on a boy and a girl.

He also committed gross indecency on a boy and incited a girl to commit an act of gross indecency. The offences were carried out between 1975 and 1981.

Detective Sergeant Andy Dawson led the investigation. He said: “The investigation and subsequent finding at court has shown how seriously West Mercia Police and the Crown Prosecution Service take allegations of sexual offences, regardless of when they happened.

“These offences happened around 40 years ago and I would like to thank the victims in this case for their bravery and courage in coming forward after this time to report the offences to police.

“I hope the verdicts show that victims of sexual offences can come forward to police and have confidences we will listen to them and take appropriate action.

“I also hope that this will demonstrate to others that offenders will be brought to justice and be accountable for their actions regardless of their circumstances.”

The hearing concluded on Thursday 18 October.