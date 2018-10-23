Health trust asked to report weekly as CQC takes action following inspections

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) today said it was taking action at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust following inspections at its maternity and emergency departments.

The CQC said it was taking action following unannounced inspections at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford between August 21 and 31.

Concerns were raised about the trust’s reduced foetal movements guidelines during the inspection of maternity services.

Inspectors also raised concerns about urgent and emergency care at the trust, particularly with regard to the treatment and recognition of sepsis.

SaTH must now report weekly to CQC detailing action it has taken to ensure the system in place for clinical management of patients using midwifery services at The Princess Royal and Royal Shrewsbury hospitals is effective. It must also report weekly detailing its action to ensure the system in place for management of deteriorating patients and sepsis.

Professor Ted Baker, chief inspector of hospitals, said: “We remain very concerned about the emergency department and maternity services at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust as a result of our inspections.

“This is why we have imposed urgent conditions on the trust’s registration to safeguard patients. The conditions require the trust to report to CQC on a weekly basis detailing the action it is taking to ensure the safety of patients using its emergency and maternity services, through its systems and audits.

“We are monitoring the trust extremely closely and continue to work with NHS Improvement to ensure patient safety improves. We will return to check on whether sufficient improvements have been made and will take further action if needed.”

Immediate action taken to address concerns

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust says it has taken immediate action to address all the areas raised by CQC to ensure it offers a safe and kind environment for the people of Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales.

Dr Edwin Borman, Medical Director at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, said: “We take the safety of our patients and their care very seriously. We are addressing all the areas raised by the CQC.”

Deirdre Fowler, Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Quality at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, said: “We meet national guidelines in our maternity unit and conduct twice daily consultant led ward rounds. We have now provided the CQC with the records that show this.

“Midwives in Shropshire’s Midwifery Led Units (MLU) have in the past used CTG to monitor fetal movements and where there has been any cause for concern referred a mother to an obstetrician in the maternity unit in Princess Royal Hospital (PRH).

“In regards to the reviewing of CTG fetal monitoring by midwives in the MLUs, the Trust has now changed its approach and all women are now monitored in PRH Obstetric Unit. It is very important that mothers who are concerned about their baby’s movements contact the Trust or their midwife to be reviewed.”

In regard of the Emergency Department, Dr Edwin Borman said: “We have implemented an action plan that focuses on the areas highlighted by the CQC, including the effective monitoring of patients that may be at risk of sepsis. We have also introduced daily safety huddles and senior clinically-led two hourly sweeps of the department; as well as spot checks overnight and out of hours.

“The practice of ‘boarding’ patients in our acute wards – in effect finding space on wards to accommodate patients during periods of high demand – is not in place, and we are working really hard to ensure that this does not re-occur.

“We absolutely strive to do our best for each and every one of our patients, but we know that we need to do even better. Our focus has always been on providing outstanding care, and that is true now more than ever.”

The full findings of CQC’s inspections at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust will be published shortly.