Warning issued after substance used to sedate animals is stolen during burglary

A warning has today been issued after a substance used to sedate large animals was stolen during a burglary.

The warning was made following a burglary at Shropshire Farm Vets in Edgebold near Shrewsbury.

During the burglary a quantity of immobilon was stolen which is used to sedate large animals and is lethal to humans. Even skin contact can be harmful.

Chief Inspector Sarah Corteen said: “We want to make sure members of the public are aware of the risks involved in this substance, it is lethal to humans and even skin contact can be harmful. It should only be handled in a controlled way and clearly we’re concerned whoever has taken it will not be aware of this, or it may get in the wrong hands.

“Anyone who has come into contact with the substance should seek immediate medical help.”

Enquiries are on-going into the burglary and anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 40s 191018.