Van collides with shop front in Shrewsbury

Wyle Cop in Shrewsbury was closed to traffic this morning after a delivery van collided with a shop front.
The incident happened at around 9.53am with emergency services including Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service called to the scene.
Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury along with an operations officer.
Nobody was injured in the incident, however, the shop front was damaged.
The van had been parked on the opposite side of the road and was unattended when it rolled back into the shop front.
A structural engineer was called to the building.
Shrewsbury Town Centre Team dealing with RTC on Wyle Cop where a delivery van has crashed through a shop window. Road will be closed for a while to allow recovery and building structural assessment. Please find alternative route @ShropCouncil @ShrewsburyTC pic.twitter.com/KwbHYTlYSK
— Shrewsbury Police (@ShrewsburyCops) October 22, 2018
@ShrewsburyTC staff assisting with incident on Wyle Cop. Please find an alternative route around #Shrewsbury pic.twitter.com/ul1v6kJfiW
— ShrewsburyTC (@ShrewsburyTC) October 22, 2018