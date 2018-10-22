Van collides with shop front in Shrewsbury

Wyle Cop in Shrewsbury was closed to traffic this morning after a delivery van collided with a shop front.

The incident happened at around 9.53am with emergency services including Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service called to the scene.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury along with an operations officer.

Nobody was injured in the incident, however, the shop front was damaged.

The van had been parked on the opposite side of the road and was unattended when it rolled back into the shop front.

A structural engineer was called to the building.