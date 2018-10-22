Man assaulted in Wellington street on Saturday afternoon

Police are seeking witnesses after a man in his 50’s was repeatedly punched in the face on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon at around 3pm, when a man in his 50s was assaulted outside the Taj Mahal restaurant on Bridge Road.

The man was approached by a man believed to be in his 20s, who punched him several times to the face.

The victim went to hospital after sustaining injuries, he has since been released.

The offender is described as Asian, with a beard, and is believed to have been wearing a black shirt and black trousers.

Anyone with any information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 428s of 20 October.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org