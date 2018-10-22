First look: Former Ironbridge workhouse to be transformed into luxury apartments

The first images have been revealed of how a former 19th century workhouse in Ironbridge will look when transformed into luxury apartments.

Shropshire Homes has revealed pictures of how The Beeches will look when adapted into 36 new homes. The apartments will be constructed within the beautiful Grade II listed building, which has been saved from falling into disrepair.

The award-winning housebuilder has a well-earned reputation for transforming iconic buildings into luxury homes. Recently in Ironbridge, the developer created Reynolds Wharf where it converted the Coalport China factory buildings into one and two storey houses and apartments.

This latest project at The Beeches on Lincoln Hill involves the sympathetic conversion of the former Grade II listed hospital into one, two and three bedroom homes.

Shropshire Homes’ sale and marketing manager, Judith Jones said: “Each home is designed to complement the existing 19th century property and is complete with period features such as high ceilings and stunning large sash windows – we are even restoring the building’s clock tower.

“At The Beeches, homeowners will be able to enjoy living in a property that not only has the charming features of a bygone era, but is also equipped for modern living with built-in wardrobes and modern kitchens and bathrooms. These attractive apartments are ideal for young professionals, couples or first-time buyers longing for a hassle-free lifestyle without losing the space and style of a larger property.”

The restoration of a historic building is a major undertaking and requires significant investment, time, resources and a highly skilled workforce. As a result, many developers shy away from such projects. Luckily, Shropshire Homes isn’t like most developers and has a different philosophy.

Managing Director, Howard Thorne, explains: “These fanciful buildings deserve some TLC invested back into them. The architecture is captivating, although it is always an extremely large project to consider, we enjoy the challenge and are motivated by the fantastic results of characterful, luxurious homes with attractive period features.

“We combine innovation and artistry with craftmanship to transform the old and unloved into something new and desirable. Properties like The Beeches are magnificent on both the exterior and interior, with high ceilings, large sash windows and incredible architecture.

“It is satisfying to turn around the fortunes of this iconic building and to be able to give Ironbridge a collection of wonderful homes, that can be enjoyed for many years to come.”