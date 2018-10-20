Shrewsbury and Oswestry triumph at RHS Britain in Bloom awards

Shrewsbury and Oswestry have both triumphed at this year’s RHS Britain in Bloom awards.

Shrewsbury achieves gold while Oswestry secured a silver gilt award at the Royal Horticultural Society’s (RHS) annual Britain in Bloom awards ceremony in Belfast last night.

Six finalists were chosen to fly the flag for the region following success in the Heart of England in Bloom competition the previous year. A total of 76 groups from across the UK competed in 12 categories with each also vying for a gold, silver gilt, silver or bronze medal.

All battled what judges have declared the toughest year on record with communities nationwide fighting to keep blooms alive.

The full results for the RHS Britain in Bloom finalists representing the Heart of England are:

Finalists are judged on their horticultural achievement, community participation and environmental responsibility with the RHS judges visiting communities from the end of July after months of hot and dry weather.

Darren Share, Chair of the RHS Britain in Bloom judges, said: “This year’s finalists faced the most challenging conditions the competition has ever seen with much of the country under snow and ice at the start of spring followed by the joint-hottest summer on record.

“That so many groups have walked away with top medals is remarkable and a reflection of communities’ hard work, ingenuity and horticultural know-how.”

The Heart of England finalists collected their awards from Chris Bavin, presenter of BBC Two’s Britain in Bloom TV series and guest speaker at the awards ceremony.