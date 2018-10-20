New X-Ray Suite officially opened at Ludlow Community Hospital

A new X-Ray Suite has been officially opened at Ludlow Community Hospital in a ceremony overseen by Town Mayor Cllr Tim Gill.

The upgrade was made possible by the Ludlow League of Friends, who donated £158,000 to buy the equipment. Shropshire Community Hospital, which runs the service, backed that up by funding the extensive building renovations needed to install it.

It means residents of Ludlow and the surrounding areas in South Shropshire now have access to state-of-the-art X-Ray services. The relocation of the suite to a ground floor location means it will now be able to treat inpatients for the first time – and it will also benefit people using the town’s Minor Injuries Unit.

Katie Turton, Community Services Manager for South Shropshire, said: “We are delighted to officially unveil this new suite and would like to thank everybody involved for making it happen.

“We’d also like to thank the League of Friends and the residents of Ludlow for their ongoing support and their continuous use of the hospital.

“This new X-Ray suite really improves our facilities and will benefit so many patients – hopefully it will encourage more people to come in from the community and use the MIU Unit and the X-Ray Suite.”

Jan Ditheridge, Chief Executive, said: “This has been a fantastic example of partnership working with the League of Friends in Ludlow and we thank them for helping to make this a reality.

“This equipment is making us safer, it is improving patient experience and it is benefitting staff too, so it really is a win for everyone.”

Michael Evans, Vice Chairman of the Ludlow League of Friends, said: “We are delighted to have been able to fund this state-of-the-art equipment.

“We’d like to thank the people of Ludlow and South Shropshire. Their support over the years has enabled us to give a considerable amount of money to the hospital for patient care.

“We are very keen to encourage more people to come and join the League of Friends so that we can continue to support worthy causes.”