Life-size statue of Wilfred Owen unveiled in Oswestry

A life-size bronze statue of war poet Wilfred Owen was unveiled in Oswestry this morning.

Oswestry Town Council commissioned local artist and sculptor Tim Turner to produce the statue which is located in Cae Glas Park looking through the recently restored Memorial Gates.

The statue was cast at the Castle Fine Arts Foundry in nearby Llanrhaeadr and will stand as a tribute to the great war poet but also to all those who sacrificed their lives for us during WW1 and other conflicts since.

The figure will have the words of Owen’s poems written by local primary school children cast into the bronze along with poems written by pupils from local secondary schools and a poem put together by students from Derwen College.

Wilfred Owen was born at Plas Wilmot, Weston Lane and is widely recognised as one of the greatest voices of the First World War. He died a week before the armistice was declared. He was killed in action during a British assault on the German-held Sambre Canal on the Western Front.

Today’s unveiling took place at 11am as part of the Wilfred Owen Festival.