10,000 expected at today’s Shrewsbury Town vs Sunderland match

A sell-out crowd of nearly 10,000 people are expected at today’s Shrewsbury Town vs Sunderland match.

Police are advising anyone going to New Meadow in Shrewsbury to plan their route and allow plenty of time for their journey.

Chief Inspector Sean Kent from West Mercia Police said: “It’s great for the town to host this match this weekend and we look forward to welcoming Sunderland football club and their supporters.

“We are expecting a big crowd and there is a policing operation in place to ensure everyone stays safe.

“All our officers are there to help so if you’ve got any concerns please speak to them.

“The match is a sell out so we’d ask anyone without a ticket not to show up to the ground and advise that they avoid the area if they can.

“We also ask people not to bring any form of pyrotechnics such as flares to the match as there will be thorough searches carried out on the door.

“Anyone found to be in possession of pyrotechnics will not only have them confiscated but they will be arrested too, which will mean they miss the match.

“Finally I would like to thank everyone for their cooperation ahead of the match and hope that you enjoy it safely.”

