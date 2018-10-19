Telford Community Pride Awards shortlists announced

A shortlist of individuals, groups and businesses from across the borough for Telford Community Pride Awards has been announced.

Those on the shortlist will go forward to the final announcements at a prestigious Awards event on 29 November 2018.

Winners in all Awards categories will be revealed on Telford’s 50th birthday date!

The Telford Community Pride Awards recognise all those who make a difference in local communities and are part of the Telford & Wrekin Council’s 50th anniversary celebrations and Pride in Our Community work.

Nominations from the public were sought in a variety of categories, from good neighbours to best environmental champion, from sporting achievement to outstanding volunteer, and from best community support group to companies that give something back.

More than 300 nominations have been received for the 10 Awards category – with four finalists being shortlisted in each category.

The names of individuals, groups and businesses who have been shortlisted and who will go forward to the Awards finals on 29 November and can be viewed at telfordcommunityawards.co.uk

In the next few weeks, on the same Awards website, people will be able to learn more about the stories of those shortlisted and their work which has led to their nomination.

Councillor Shaun Davies, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “We have received so many nominations for the amazing work that’s going on right across the borough.

“It’s been a really tough job drawing up a shortlist from so many entries. As such, four nominees have been shortlisted in each category.

“We want to make their stories known and celebrated. I hope that by shining a light on the huge array of great work going on here, much of it voluntarily, we can inspire others to make a difference for Telford’s next 50 years.”