Shrewsbury breaks Guinness World Record for largest Charleston Dance

Organisers of the Guinness World Record Charleston attempt in Shrewsbury are celebrating after officially breaking the world record.

Sarah Bright, owner of Revel in Dance, decided to organise the event which took place on Saturday 22 September to bring the community together, raise awareness of the benefits of dance and as a way to raise funds for Severn Hospice.

The aim was to break the current Guinness World Record for the largest number of people to dance the Charleston at one time. The previous record of 975 people was held by ‘Swing Patrol’ in London.

Participants of the event had to attend one of eight workshops in August and September or watch an online tutorial to learn the routine, as rules for the record attempt are quite stringent. Those taking part learnt a short piece of cheeky Charleston choreography, which was repeated for a 5-minute duration at the record attempt.

Posting on social media, Sarah said: “A huge thank you to all 1096 of you for taking part and putting Shropshire on the map as the Charleston dance county!

“Thanks again to amazing Shropshire Homes Ltd for sponsoring the event, to all the fabulous volunteers, stewards and witnesses who helped make the event the success it was. An ever grateful thank you to all my wonderful ladies and gents from our Charleson classes, and equally everyone out there who helped to spread the word so enthusiastically.

“It really was a team effort. The Awesome Bryony Jade – I simply couldn’t have done it without your phenomenal input, Wadders and Ellie Sproul for all your support and expertise with the planning and running the day Rich Evans Designs Taylor Maid Designs and Hive Shrewsbury for contributing your skills and resources so willingly. And finally a special thank you to Alistair Hilditch-Brown from Broad Environmental whose generosity meant that we could fast-track our evidence review with Guinness.”

The event raised over £4,000 for Severn Hospice.