New Telford supported housing scheme set to open its doors

A new multi-million pound supported housing scheme will open its doors in Telford this month after the site of a former village pub was transformed.

Gilbert Place, in Little Dawley, will start welcoming its first customers by the end of October after construction was completed on the £1.6m development. The project was spearheaded by housing association Bromford, which owns or manages over 2,700 homes across Telford & Wrekin and Shropshire.

The Holly Road site used to be home to the Red Lion pub before it closed around two years ago and was demolished earlier this year after planning chiefs from Telford & Wrekin Council gave the green light for redevelopment back in January 2017.

Bromford’s latest MyPlace scheme, it’s second in Telford and ninth overall, features 14 self-contained one bedroom apartments giving adults with learning disabilities the opportunity to live in their own home. It also has a communal hub, kitchen area, site office, car parking and landscaped gardens, as well as being the first MyPlace development to have a high-tech automatic sprinkler system fitted throughout.

After teaming up with Dimensions, 24/7 on-site care and support will be provided on site with the charity currently recruiting for support workers to be permanently based at the development.

Catherine Ashley, Bromford’s MyPlace manager, said: “As one of the main housing providers in the West Midlands, Telford is an area we know well and that’s why we’re so delighted to bring our second MyPlace scheme to the county. This development is close to local shops, eateries and a bus route and will give vulnerable people the opportunity to live in a safe and secure environment where they can take control of their own life, reduce their dependency and ultimately live more independently.”

Bromford’s latest investment in Telford comes after it opened its inaugural MyPlace scheme in Donnington, called Orchard Place, in August 2017.