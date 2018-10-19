Bus driver hailed a hero after incident at Harlescott level crossing

A bus driver is being hailed a hero after a motorist became stuck in traffic on Harlescott level crossing in Shrewsbury.

Quick thinking Ian Greenfield, an Arriva Park & Ride driver, directed vehicles to move when the car driver got stuck on the crossing due to traffic and the barriers activated for a passing train.

The incident happened at around 12.30pm today, despite warnings that vehicles should only drive over the crossing if the road ahead is clear.

A safety feature built into the crossing means that when something is detected within the yellow box, the barrier on the opposite side of the road doesn’t deploy. It meant Ian was able to ask drivers of vehicles on the opposite side of the road to move and make a space for the stranded motorist to clear the track.

The train safely passed a short time later.

Barbara Collins who was a passenger on the Harlescott Park & Ride bus driven by Ian posted about the incident on the Facebook group ‘You know that you’re from Shrewsbury when……’

Earlier this year Ian was named Driver of the Year at Arriva’s Make a Difference Awards.