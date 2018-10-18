Police dismiss speed enforcement staff member for gross misconduct

A West Mercia Police member of staff based in Telford has been dismissed following a gross misconduct hearing.

The stage 3 hearing, chaired by Assistant Chief Constable Geoff Wessell, took place on Tuesday, following an investigation by the force’s Professional Standards Department.

It was alleged that in June, the member of staff, based in Camera Enforcement in Telford, falsified a statement in relation to speed camera enforcement – claiming to have carried out speed camera enforcement when he had not done so.

The falsified statement did not affect any members of the public.

ACC Wessell determined the allegations were proven and the member of staffs actions amounted to gross misconduct. The member of staff has been dismissed from West Mercia Police.

Superintendent Helena Bennett, Head of Professional Standards Department said: “The misconduct hearing found that the behaviour of the member of staff fell below the standards we expect from our officers and staff and amounted to gross misconduct and has such he has been dismissed from the force.

“The public quite rightly expect police officers and staff to act with the utmost integrity and where behaviour and actions fall below that we will take action.”

The outcome of the misconduct hearing is subject to the normal appeals process.