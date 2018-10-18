Moreton Hall shortlisted for prestigious award

Moreton Hall has been shortlisted for the prestigious Independent Schools of the Year Community Outreach award 2018.

One of the UK’s top performing independent schools, based in Oswestry, has been recognised for the outstanding contribution it makes to the community.

Partnerships with the local community underpin the very ethos of Moreton Hall, no more so than in the building, now underway, of the Holroyd Community Theatre. The theatre looks set to be the cultural flagship for North Shropshire and the adjacent Welsh border.

Many of the initiatives which will be housed there are already transforming the lives of talented youngsters from across the area. The Face2Face stage school is a performance

academy for budding actors, aged nine to eighteen. Progress has been swift with the Face2Face team treading the boards at Theatre Severn. Their production of Elf the Musical was a sell-out.

In addition, Moreton has become the home for North Shropshire Music providing musicianship opportunities for all ages and abilities.

The Independent Schools’ judges were impressed by the way Moreton has made a decisive and positive contribution to local community outreach over the past year. They were also looking for projects which are sustainable in the future.

Hundreds of schools of different sizes and from across the country – from local pre-preps to senior schools which are household names have submitted entries. Moreton is proud to have been shortlisted and await the outcome.