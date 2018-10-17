Target Hit: Mystery donor gives £100,000 to Zac Oliver appeal

A mystery donor has given the final £100,000 of £500,000 needed for a Broseley youngster to receive leukaemia treatment in the US.

Four-year-old Zac Oliver was diagnosed in May with Near Haploid a rare form of childhood Leukaemia.

After four months of treatment, his results were not what was hoped for and alternatives available in the UK have a very limited chance of success. However having desperately searched for somewhere that would offer the life-saving treatment he needs, his family found it in America.

Some Clinical trials have come to fruition in America, (CAR-T) although it is still classed as experimental it has been used for five years now and has saved many lives. The same treatment has been licensed in the UK but is not yet available.

The parents of Zac, Hannah Oliver-Willets and Mark Garbett, needed to raise £500,000 for the US treatment and have carried out a number of fundraising activities along with family and friends including Wear Red for Zac day and ZacFest which took place in Telford Town Park last Sunday and raised around £10,000.

On Sunday it was also revealed that Simon Cowell had donated £50,000 to the fund when he recorded a message urging fans to support the cause.

Now the £500,000 target has been reached Zac will complete a week of chemotherapy at the Princess Royal Hospital before heading to the US at the beginning of November.

The £500,000 is required to prove to US hospital offering the treatment and authorities that they have the money to fund the treatment and a means to support their time in America.