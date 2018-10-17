Mystery over £20,000 in cash found in Wellington

There’s mystery over more than £20,000 in cash found in Wellington.

West Mercia Police says the money bundled in ten and twenty-pound notes was discovered in a bag on Tuesday.

Police today tweeted: “We have some good news for whoever lost more than £20k in Wellington yesterday. We’ve found the bag of money you lost, we’re pretty sure you’ll want it back so please get in contact!! You can either pop in and see us for a chat or call us either way we’re here waiting for you.”