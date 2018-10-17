Large stack of hay bales destroyed by fire in Shawbury

Firefighters were called to a fire involving a large stack of hay bales just off the A53 at Shawbury yesterday evening.
The fire involved a stack of hay bales measuring around 30 metres x 10 metres.
Fire appliances including the incident support unit were mobilised from Hodnet, Shrewsbury, Wellington and Market Drayton at just after 8pm. An operations officer was also in attendance.
Firefighters used two main jets to fight the fire and remained at the scene overnight to ensure that no fire spread to the adjacent hedgerow.
West Mercia Police also attended the incident.
Our Incident Support Unit (ISU) is at a fire involving a large quantity of hay bales in #Shawbury 🔥Crews from #Hodnet 🚒 @SFRSWellington 🚒 and @SFRS_Shrews 🚒 also in attendance 👩🏻🚒👨🏻🚒 with @SFRS_cjackson in support 🚗 Crews likely to be on scene through the night 🌖 #alloneteam pic.twitter.com/KHKvnxWCva
— Market Drayton (@SFRS_MDrayton) October 16, 2018
INCIDENT: Crews remain in attendance at a large stack of bales alight at Shawbury maintaining a watching briefing during darkness to ensure no fire spread to adjacent hedgerow. #todaywemadeadifference #alloneteam pic.twitter.com/0bK2oR8mtz
— Market Drayton (@SFRS_MDrayton) October 17, 2018
UPDATE: A crew from Market Drayton are back in attendance at Shawbury with the Rescue Pump 12P2 dragging out and damping down the large bale stack involved in fire overnight. Crews are working with assistance from the farmer using a mechanical loader to fully extinguish the fire. pic.twitter.com/aM2YEoSoYl
— Market Drayton (@SFRS_MDrayton) October 17, 2018