Large stack of hay bales destroyed by fire in Shawbury

Firefighters were called to a fire involving a large stack of hay bales just off the A53 at Shawbury yesterday evening.

The fire involved a stack of hay bales measuring around 30 metres x 10 metres.

Fire appliances including the incident support unit were mobilised from Hodnet, Shrewsbury, Wellington and Market Drayton at just after 8pm. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Firefighters used two main jets to fight the fire and remained at the scene overnight to ensure that no fire spread to the adjacent hedgerow.

West Mercia Police also attended the incident.