Ambulances diverted to help clear A&E backlog

A number of ambulances were diverted out of Shropshire for two hours on Tuesday afternoon to help clear a backlog of emergency cases.

The decision was made jointly between Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust and West Midlands Ambulance Service and saw some patients being taken to Stoke.

It follows a busy week for the A&E departments at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

Patients with life-threatening conditions or paediatric cases were not taken out of the county.