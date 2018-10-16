Witness appeal after thieves try to break into ATM in Alveley

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted ATM theft in Alveley.

Officers were called to Peacock Hill following a report of four males attempting to break into the ATM with blunt instruments at around 10.20pm on Tuesday 9 October.

They are believed to have been driving a dark coloured vehicle and were all wearing dark clothes with their faces covered.

The offenders were unsuccessful and are believed to have driven off along Daddlebrook Road in the direction of the A442.

PC Greg Stickley said: “An investigation is underway and officers are conducting enquiries in order to locate the offenders.

“We would like to hear from anyone who has information about this incident, or who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time, is urged to contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident number 820s of 9 October.”